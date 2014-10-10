“Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

The Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.33 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.67 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising cases of Haemodilution in pregnancy and prevalence of Anemia.

Top Key Players:

Apotex Inc,

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc,

AMAG Pharmaceuticals,

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.,

Bayer AG,

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.,

PHARMACOSMOS A/S,

Allergen,

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Services,

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

PIERIS,

Cirondrugs,

Salveo Lifecare,

Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market, By Type of Therapy (Oral Iron Therapy, Parenteral Iron Therapy, Red Blood Cell Transfusion, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market

Iron deficiency anemia is a type of disease leading the deficiency of iron in the body which is caused by the unhealthy red blood cells. Red blood cells (RBCs) provide oxygen in the body tissue and iron plays significant role in preparing the hemoglobin, a common part of RBCs, and lack of iron produces less hemoglobin and less oxygen supply in the body. Lack of iron in the body leads to the complication in the pregnancy and the fetus

Iron deficiency can be diagnosed by different ways such as blood tests, evaluating the level of iron, transferrin and binding capacity of the iron and treated with different therapies. Excess iron deficiency anemia causes heart failure or enlarged heart due to irregular heartbeat.

Market Drivers:

Rising cases of haemodilution in Pregnancy leading the growth of the market

High prevalence of anemia amongst the population fueling the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Adverse effect of the therapy

Stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.) announced the U.S. FDA approval of drug for iron deficiency anemia Auryxia, used in the treatment of ron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) not suitable for patient on dialysis.

In February, AMAG Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) announced the U.S. FDA approval of Feraheme (ferumoxytol injection), which will be available for adults patients suffering from iron deficiency anemia and are intolerance to the oral iron.

Market Segmentations:

Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market is segmented on the basis of

Type of Therapy

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type of Therapy

Oral Iron Therapy

Parenteral Iron Therapy

Red Blood Cell Transfusion

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The global iron-deficiency anemia therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of iron-deficiency anemia therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

