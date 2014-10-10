Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Industrial Machine Vision Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Intel Corporation, Baumer Optronic GmbH, JAI A/S, MVTec Software GmbH, Tordivel AS, ISRA VISION, Sick, FLIR Systems, Inc., AMETEK.Inc, Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd, SUALAB, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., CEVA, Inc., Inuitive and others.

Global industrial machine vision market is estimated to reach USD 44.2 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rising demand for quality inspection

Research strategies and tools used of Industrial Machine Vision Market:

Breakdown of Industrial Machine Vision Market:

By Component

Camera

Frame Grabber

Optics

LED Lighting

Processor

Software Tools

Deep learning

By Product

PC-based Machine Vision Systems

Smart Camera-based Vision Systems

By End-User

Automotive

Glass

Metal

Wood

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

Semiconductor

Electrical/Electronic

Rubber and Plastic

Medical Devices

Printing

Food and Beverage

Others

By Application

Identification

Positioning & Guidance

Measurement

Quality Assurance & Inspection

Character Recognition

Symbol Reading Part Recognition

Industrial Machine Vision Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for quality inspection

Increasing need for specific machine vision systems migration towards 3D-based machine vision systems

Rising number of applications in various industrial sectors

Market Restraints:

Absence of flexible machine vision solutions

Unpredictable end-user needs is restraining the market growth

Regional Insights Of Industrial Machine Vision:

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Industrial Machine Vision market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Industrial Machine Vision market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Chapter Details Of Industrial Machine Vision

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Functional Proteins Market Landscape

Part 04: Functional Proteins Market Sizing

Part 05: Functional Proteins Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

