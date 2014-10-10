Global Attapulgite market 2019-2025 Overview

On account of increasing demand from oil and gas industry, the global attapulgite industry has grown tremendously in the past few years. The market is expected to grow even more in the next six years owing to the demand of paints and coatings on account of growing constructions in countries like China and India. In addition, attapulgite is also used as a cat litter absorbent, the market is propelled to grow in the coming years. Increasing application scope of attapulgite in medical & pharmaceuticals and agricultural sectors is likely to commence new attapulgite market trends in near future.

Previously in 2018, the global attapulgite market size was valued at USD xx million and is estimated to project the value of USD xx million in 2025, registering a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period.

Attapulgite has product based segmentation as colloidal grade and sorptive grade. End-use applications of attapulgite include cat litter absorbent, oil & gas, paints & coating, medical & pharmaceuticals, agricultural and niche applications including paper, chemical and cosmetics.

Based on the regional outlook the market widely ranges to North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America.

The largest application of attapulgite till recent years was as a cat litter absorbent. The second largest used of the attapulgite is in the oil and gas industry, owing to the offshore oil and gas drilling activities in North America. In the construction sector, the attapulgite market is to grow, owing to the Rising construction activities in emerging countries as part of the infrastructure development plan is anticipated to result in increasing demand for paintings & coatings. Also, the attapulgite market is augmented to grow on account of the cosmetics, paper and chemical industries.

On account of increasing demand in end use industries, North America accounted largest attapulgite market share. Because of rapid industrialization and increasing end user industrialization, Asia Pacific is the second largest market. Moreover, Europe projected significant growth on account of growing demand from oil & gas industries.

Key players in attapulgite market include Active Minerals International LLC, MinTech International, Inc., BASF, Gujarat Minechem, Gunjans Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Oil- Dri Corporation of America and Geohellas S.A.

Key Segmentation of the Global Attapulgite Market 2018-2025

Product Outlook of the global attapulgite market 2018-2025

Colloidal grade

Sorptive grade

End Use Application Outlook of the global attapulgite market 2018-2025

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Regional Outlook of the global attapulgite market 2018-2025

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

