Data Bridge Market research presents the Top quality and comprehensive Construction Robot Market research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers BROKK GLOBAL; Husqvarna Group; Built Robotics Inc.; Yingchuang Building Technique （Shanghai）Co.Ltd. (WinSun); Komatsu Ltd.; Ekso Bionics; Fujita Corporation; TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH; SHIMIZU CORPORATION; Construction Robotics.; FBR Ltd; Autonomous Solutions Inc.; Conjet AB; CYBERDYNE INC.; Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd. ; ULC Robotics;; nLink AS; Advanced Construction Robotics; and CyBe Construction among others.

Description

Global construction robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 267.01 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise of automation in various levels of industrial verticals.

Construction robots are an application of robotic technology which focuses on the development of specialised form of equipment or devices that operate by themselves, without the need of human interventions. These robots promote the safety of workplace and the surrounding environment, and are able to perform the constructional functions in a better method.

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Traditional Robot, Robotic ARM, Exoskeleton),

Automation (Fully Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous),

Function (Demolition, 3D Printing, Doors & Windows Installation, Concrete Structural Erection, Bricklaying, Finishing Work, Others),

Application (Nuclear Dismantling & Demolition, Public Infrastructure, Commercial & Residential Buildings, Others)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This Construction Robot report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Built Robotics Inc. announced that they had raised USD 15 million for the development and commercialization of technology that will enable them to integrate autonomous technology in construction equipments.

In March 2017, BROKK GLOBAL announced that they had acquired Aquajet Systems AB, combining together two leaders of demolition robots providers. This acquisition will help in expansion of product offerings and service capabilities of BROKK GLOBAL for construction and demolition markets.

