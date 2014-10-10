Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Data Bridge Market research presents the Top quality and comprehensive Tularemia Infection Market research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Appili Therapeutics, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc, Aradigm Corporation, Debiopharm Group, EpiVax, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Aduro Biotech, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, DEINOVE, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc and others

Description

Tularemia is also known as deerfly fever or rabbit fever is an infectious disease caused by the gram-negative bacteria francisella tularensis that infects wild rodents, squirrels, birds, rabbit and can infect the human by direct contact with an infected animal or from tick, mosquito, or deer fly bites. It can cause a severe flu-like illness and long-term health problems.

According to the statistics published in the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc. an estimated annual incidence of tularemia is approximately 100-200 case in the United States. Growing special designation from the regulatory authorities for treatment of tularemia infection is fueling market growth.

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Ulceroglandular, Typhoidal, Oculoglandular and Others),

Treatment (Medication, Vaccinations, Surgery),

Drugs (Aminoglycosides, Quinolones and Others),

Vaccine (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Acellular Subunit and Others),

Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable),

End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This Tularemia Infection report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Appili Therapeutics entered into a license agreement with National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to develop ATI-1701, a vaccine to protect against Francisella tularensis. This alliance represents the advancement in the treatment to protect the health of Canadians suffering from tularemia.

In September 2015, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations from the FDA for the intravenous formulation of TP-271, a novel, broad spectrum antibiotic candidate for the treatment of infections including Francisella tularensis, Yersinia pestis and Bacillus anthracis. The special designations of TP-271 provide significant support for the development of new antibiotic treatments for serious and potentially life-threatening infections.

