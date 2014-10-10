Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers EpiVax, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novavax, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited and others

Questions related to the report:

Description

Q-fever is also known as query fever disease is an infectious disease caused by the rickettsial-like bacillus Coxiella burnetii, which belong to the family of Legionellales. C. burnetii and can spread to humans from animals, mainly cattle, sheep and goats. It can cause a severe flu-like illness and long-term health problems.

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Acute Q-Fever, Chronic Q-Fever),

Treatment Type (Medication, Vaccinations and Surgery),

Drugs (Doxycycline, Ciprofloxacin, Pefloxacin and Others),

Vaccine (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Purified Corpuscular Formalin-Inactivated Vaccine, Soluble Vaccine and Others),

Route of Administration End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2015, EpiVax, Inc has received fund from the The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for the development of a novel vaccine against Q fever. This funding aims to speed the development of novel vaccine to treat patients with Q-fever infections and to enhance global health security.

Geographical landscape covered in the report

