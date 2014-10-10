Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Description

Mutational analysis is a part of functional genomic analysis. It is the process of changing the sequence of DNA due to some genetic changes or some external changes. Internal factor involves during replication process, disturbance occur in DNA base pair sequencing, due to which mutation occurs. It is a technique of detecting DNA splicing which is used as mutation detection of next generation sequencing and microarray results. It is beneficial in reliable assay development and high throughput screening.

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Missense Mutation, Nonsense Mutation, Insertion, Deletion, Duplication, Frame Shift Mutation, Repeat Expansion),

Product ( Enzyme, Substrate),

Technique (Denaturing Gradient Gel Electrophoresis (DGGE), Constant Denaturing Gel Electrophoresis (CDGE), Temporal Temperature Gradient Gel Electrophoresis (TTGE), Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism (SSCP), Protein Truncation Test (PTT), High Resolution Melt

End User ( Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization )

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This Mutational Analysis report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Novartis AG got approval for its product named Piqray, in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of postmenopausal men and women. This drug was proved beneficial in solar-1 phase 3 trial for cancer. This product will increase the brand value of the company in the market

In May 2017, Roche received pre-market approval for its product Cobas EGFR mutation test v2, this product is able to test both tissue and plasma within a single test. This will provide clinicians with the option of using either tissue or plasma as biopsy samples, long term benefit of product came up with this new development

