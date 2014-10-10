Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Data Bridge Market research presents the Top quality and comprehensive Cerebral Palsy Market research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Abbott, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Medtronic, Meridigen Biotechnology, ALLERGAN, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Cell Cure Neurosciences LTD, Neuralstem, Inc., CHA Biotech, Biostar stem cell Research and Development, Spectrum Physio / The Physio Company, Stern Law, PLLC, Seraxis, Pte. Ltd, Propagenix, Theradaptive, Inc., Gemstone Biotherapeutics among others

Description

Global cerebral palsy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for cerebral palsy treatment.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder which affects muscle movement and tone or posture. Cerebral palsy can cause abnormal reflexes, rigidity or floppiness of the limbs and trunk, unusual posture, unconscious movements, unstable walking, variations and stiffness in muscle tone and exaggerated reflexes (spasticity). Brain abnormalities related with cerebral palsy also include other neurological problems such as difficulty seeing and hearing, intellectual disabilities, seizures, abnormal touch or pain perceptions, oral diseases, mental health conditions, urinary incontinence. The market for cerebral palsy is increasing due to increase in number of cases of cerebral palsy around the world which is increasing demand for cerebral palsy treatment.

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Ataxia Cerebral Palsy, Athetoid Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Cerebral Palsy, Diplegia of Cerebral Palsy, Hemiparesis of Cerebral Palsy, Postnatal Cerebral Palsy, Spastic Cerebral Palsy, Others),

Diagnosis (Imaging Tests, Laboratory Tests, Others),

Treatment (Therapy, Medication, Surgery), Medical Devices (Orthotic Devices, ENT-Devices, Eye-Tracking Devices), Mobility Aids (Walkers, Walking Sticks and Canes, Crutches, Standers, Lifts, Wheelchairs, Power Scooters, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Physiotherapy Centers, Pathology Centers, Ambulatory, Speciality Clinics, Others)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This Cerebral Palsy report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, ALLERGAN has received US the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned wider use of Botox to be used for cerebral palsy patients. The Sanction will help company to increase product portfolio and revenue generation in cerebral palsy market

In May, 2019 The Cerebral Palsy Foundation has launched Accessibility is Beautiful campaign on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2019. The campaign launched YouTube videos series and Universal Design “Look Book” which will capture homes of disability to showcase incredible architect-designed homes meets the necessities of their owner’s particular needs, and is truly accessible for everyone. The campaign will help to increase awareness about cerebral palsy and to make homes and living spaces accessible for everyone including cerebral palsy patients

