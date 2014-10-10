Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Data Bridge Market research presents the Top quality and comprehensive Apheresis Equipment Market research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Terumo Medical Corporation, HemaCare, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co.,Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC, KANEKA CORPORATION, Mallinckrodt, Medica S.p.A among others.

Description

Global apheresis equipment market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 11.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of drugs with better therapeutic profiles.

Apheresis refers to a process in which the blood of a person is passed through equipment in which one particular component of blood is centrifuged and the remainder component is send back to the donor’s circulation. For instance, during the blood donation the apheresis equipment is used for separation and collection of the platelets or plasma while returning of the red blood cells to the donor blood stream. Growing usage of apheresis equipment during blood donation is a major factor for the growth of this market.

Segmentation of the market

By Technology (Membrane Filtration, Centrifugation),

Product (Apheresis Machine, Disposable Apheresis Kits),

Procedure (Erythrocytapheresis, Extracorporeal Immunoadsorption (ECI), Leukapheresis, Plasmapheresis, Photopheresis, Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Therapeutic CytApheresis Equipment, Others),

Application (Hematology, Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This Apheresis Equipment report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc. received the FDA approval for its APT’s Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE) and designated it as a breakthrough device. The designation allows APT to work with the FDA to accelerate development and regulatory timelines. With this product launch the company will establish a footprint in the apheresis equipment market

In December 2017, Spectral Medical Inc. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its Spectral Apheresis Machine which is specifically designed to use in the therapeutic plasma exchange and continuous renal replacement therapy. This product approval will enhance the company’s product portfolio for this market

Competitive Analysis of the market

The Apheresis Equipment report tracks the key competitors in the market along with the company profiles which provide market position and basic information of the key competitors. Revenue figure, growth rate and gross margin is also included in the report.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global Apheresis Equipment Platforms Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Apheresis Equipment Platforms Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Apheresis Equipment Platforms Market Forecast

Conclusion:

This APHERESIS EQUIPMENT research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.