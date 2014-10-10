Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Data Bridge Market research presents the Top quality and comprehensive Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market research report

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Abbott, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc., Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, SHL Telemedicine, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, among others.

Description

Global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for insertable cardiac monitors.

Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) or implantable cardiac monitor is a small size electrophysiology device, used for hearts electrical activity monitoring to detect arrhythmias. The market is expected to rise rapidly in the future as ICM has eliminated requirement of bulky external Holter monitor and wire leads which is increasing demand for ICM in the forecast period.

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Multiple Lead Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Patch, Others),

Disease (Renal Disease, Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Stroke, Syncope, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG has received FDA clearance of the BIOMONITOR III an injectable cardiac monitor (ICM). The product is designed to detect arrhythmia and unexplained syncope to increase clarity and to reduce diagnosis duration. The approval will help company to increase product portfolio and market presence and place company among most technological advance companies in medical devices

In May 2017, Abbott has launched world’s first smartphone compatible Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) to identify atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmias. The major focus of the launch is to eliminate Traditional remote monitoring devices that requisites large handheld or bedside transmitters and to increase patient mobility. The launch will help company to increase the revenue generation as new technology will help both patients as well as cardiologists

