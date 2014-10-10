The global bentonite market is segmented by different types of product, application and geography. Further, product segment is bifurcated into sodium, calcium, sulphur and others. The bentonite market across the globe is been led by sodium bentonite since past few years, acquiring the share of more than 60% and is expected to maintain its position for next seven years owing to rising inclination towards green sand casting procedure in foundries. Likewise, application segment is sub-divided into drilling mud, foundry sands, cosmetics, iron ore pelletizing, pet products, paper, construction and pharmaceuticals. Foundry sand is one of the key application segment, followed by pet products segment.

Rising ecological concerns especially wastewater treatment due to high content of poisonous as well as radioactive chemicals are the key factors driving the bentonite market growth. Moreover, bentonite finds its usage in treatment of wastewater for the removal of heavy metal, organic elements plus nutrients because of their high surface area and overall negative charge that enables absorption of organic and inorganic cations. Furthermore, low price, easy availability as well as high adsorption abilities is expected to further boost the demand for bentonite market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, rising awareness about the adverse effects of bentonite to human health as well as environment is expected to restrain the bentonite industry growth. In addition, chemicals used for drilling fluid for oil and gas extraction possibly will pollute the groundwater which will have the significant risk of lead consumption resulting in brain and kidney damage.

Since past few years, geographical segment of the global bentonite market is led by Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the region is expected to dominate the overall global market in upcoming years, owing to rising demand of the product in construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is followed by North America and Europe growing at a moderate pace by the end of forecast period.

The global bentonite industry is significantly competitive as well as fragmented among some key market players including Delmon Group of Companies, Mineral Technologies, Black Hills Bentonite, CETCO and Halliburton. Moreover, manufacturing firms are aiming at strategic agreements & collaborations in order to expand their production capacity. Furthermore, some of them are also looking forward to enhance their mining processes to upsurge availability of raw material, reduce prices as well as attain competitive benefit that would encourage growth of bentonite market.

Key segmentation of global bentonite market include:

Application Segmentation

Cat litter

Drilling mud

Civil Engineering

Refining

Foundry sands

Construction

Iron ore pelletizing

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Product Segmentation

Calcium bentonite market

Sodium bentonite market

Sulphur bentonite market

