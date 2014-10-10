Global Mobile Photo Printer Market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 this is due to demand for advanced tablets and smartphones.

Competitive Analysis:

Global mobile photo printer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile photo printer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating global mobile photo printer market are FUJIFILM Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, LG Electronics., Zebra Technologies Corp, Canon, Seiko Epson Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P, HiTi Digital, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Prynt Corp., PLR Ecommerce LLC, Citizen Systems Europe, Sony, Samsung, Shutterfly, Inc., Snapfish, among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for advanced tablets and smartphones will drive the market

Increasing flexibility offered in mobile devices will have huge growth in market

Increasing adoption of photo printing products and services will increase the market

Shift towards variable data print and customization are contributing to the growth of the global photo printing market

Market Restraints

Challenge from the substitutes have is restraining the market growth

The development of advanced infrastructure in the photo printing industry has impacted the use of photographs which hampers the market growth

Drastic shift in the purchasing patterns of consumers is one of restraining factor for this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, PLR Ecommerce LLC Company introduced a new product in photo printer product line by the name Polaroid Mint instant digital pocket printer, with sleek and modern design for streamlined printing and seamless on-the-go use. This will help company to enhance this product portfolio and increase customer base

In May 2019, Fujifilm India launched WONDER PHOTO SHOP that helps in interactivity between high-tech and multicultural city that makes making photo creation fun and entertaining. This will help customers who want to explore the wonder of photography and learn how to revive their favorite pictures from smartphones and cameras by printing, this will help company in increasing customer base

Segmentation: Global Mobile Photo Printer Market

By Product Type

Pocket Photo Printer

Compact Photo Printer

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

USB

By Ink Usage

Ink Free

Ink Based

By Application

Individual

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

