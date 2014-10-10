Global dried herbs market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in adoption rate of herbal products and herbal medicines.

A consistent market research report like this dried herbs report extends your reach to the success in your business. All the data and statistic included in the report is backed up by well-known analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to take better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major chapter of this dried herbs market report which are again elaborated precisely and specifically.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dried herbs market are McCormick & Company, Inc.; Döhler; Pacific Botanicals; MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS; Van Drunen Farms; British Pepper & Spice Co Ltd; Synthite Industries Ltd.; ITS Taste; Cherry Valley Organics; Catz International; The Spice House; Vardhaman Exotic Herbs & Spices; Euroma; Sorich Organics Private Limited; Holyland Marketing Private Limited, Hamps Bio Private Limited among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus of manufacturers to provide consumers with organic dried herbs due to the growing preference for adopting natural, organic food ingredients is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhancement of shelf life of herbs due to drying processing is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Easy-to-use and consume products demand has increased due to changes in lifestyles of consumers can act as a market driver

Growing innovations in technology and product offerings can boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of lower-cost fresh herbs alternatives is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding contamination of spices & herbs with adulterants and other chemical substances to increase their consumption life is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Dried Herbs Market

By Product Type

Oregano

Rosemary

Sage

Savory

Mint

Thyme

Bay Leaves

By Form

Whole Herbs

Powdered Herbs

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Drying Method

Air Drying

Vacuum Drying

Microwave Drying)

By End-User

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Industrial

Bakery

Snacks

Beverages

Salads & Dressings

Seasoning & Sauces

Pickles

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food Service Providers

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Euroma announced that they had acquired Intertaste after they had received the approval from the “Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM)”. This acquisition of business operations of spices and herbs will help Euroma become an established leader for the products in the European market. The combined employees of the company are expected to increase the total workforce to around five hundred employees which is expected to increase the overall capacity and production capabilities

In April 2016, McCormick & Company, Inc. announced that they had acquired Botanical Food Company, Pty Ltd for USD 114 million. This acquisition includes the business brand of Gourmet Garden which deals in sale of chilled packaged herbs with the company exporting its products to around fifteen countries. The inclusion of Gourmet Garden’s products and operational assets will help complement the existing offerings of McCormick & Company, Inc. enhancing their global presence

Competitive Analysis:

Global dried herbs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dried herbs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

