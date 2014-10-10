Global Dried Herbs Market 2019-2026:Strategic Assessment By Pacific Botanicals; MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS; Van Drunen Farms; British Pepper & Spice Co Ltd
Global dried herbs market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in adoption rate of herbal products and herbal medicines.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dried herbs market are McCormick & Company, Inc.; Döhler; Pacific Botanicals; MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS; Van Drunen Farms; British Pepper & Spice Co Ltd; Synthite Industries Ltd.; ITS Taste; Cherry Valley Organics; Catz International; The Spice House; Vardhaman Exotic Herbs & Spices; Euroma; Sorich Organics Private Limited; Holyland Marketing Private Limited, Hamps Bio Private Limited among others.
Market Drivers:
Increasing focus of manufacturers to provide consumers with organic dried herbs due to the growing preference for adopting natural, organic food ingredients is expected to boost the growth of the market
Enhancement of shelf life of herbs due to drying processing is also expected to boost the growth of the market
Easy-to-use and consume products demand has increased due to changes in lifestyles of consumers can act as a market driver
Growing innovations in technology and product offerings can boost the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
Availability of lower-cost fresh herbs alternatives is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Concerns regarding contamination of spices & herbs with adulterants and other chemical substances to increase their consumption life is expected to hinder the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Dried Herbs Market
By Product Type
Oregano
Rosemary
Sage
Savory
Mint
Thyme
Bay Leaves
By Form
Whole Herbs
Powdered Herbs
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By Drying Method
Air Drying
Vacuum Drying
Microwave Drying)
By End-User
Business-To-Business (B2B)
Industrial
Bakery
Snacks
Beverages
Salads & Dressings
Seasoning & Sauces
Pickles
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Food Service Providers
Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2018, Euroma announced that they had acquired Intertaste after they had received the approval from the “Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM)”. This acquisition of business operations of spices and herbs will help Euroma become an established leader for the products in the European market. The combined employees of the company are expected to increase the total workforce to around five hundred employees which is expected to increase the overall capacity and production capabilities
In April 2016, McCormick & Company, Inc. announced that they had acquired Botanical Food Company, Pty Ltd for USD 114 million. This acquisition includes the business brand of Gourmet Garden which deals in sale of chilled packaged herbs with the company exporting its products to around fifteen countries. The inclusion of Gourmet Garden’s products and operational assets will help complement the existing offerings of McCormick & Company, Inc. enhancing their global presence
Competitive Analysis:
Global dried herbs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dried herbs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
