Most tires that are used for automobiles and bicycles, are pneumatically inflated structures, which provide a flexible cushion that absorbs shock as the tire rolls over rough patches on the surface. Tires provide a footprint that are designed to match the weight of the vehicle with the bearing strength of the surface that it rolls over, providing a bearing pressure that will not deform the surface. The materials of modern pneumatic tires are natural rubber, fabric and wire, synthetic rubber, along with carbon black and other chemical compounds.

The tire material market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of tire material coupled with an increase in vehicle usage, globally. Increasing sales of construction & mining equipment have boosted the growth of the tire material market. However, fluctuating raw material prices of tire material restrict the growth of the tire material market. On the other hand, the demand for eco-friendly tire material is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the tire material market during the forecast period.

The global tire material market is segmented on the basis of type and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as elastomers, reinforcing fillers, plasticizers, chemicals, metal reinforcements, and textile reinforcements. Tire material market on the basis of vehicle type is segmented as passenger cars, buses, heavy trucks, and, lightweight commercial vecles.

Tire Materials Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Tire Materials market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Tire Materials market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

