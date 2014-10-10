Global industrial communication market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of industrial internet of things and increasing demand for wireless networks are the factor for the growth of this market.

The industrial communication report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about semiconductors&electronics industry. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. The industrial communication report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. The analysis and estimations conducted via this report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values.

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial communication market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial communication market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the industrial communication market are SICK AG, OMRON Corporation, Schneider Electric, Belden Inc., Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, General Electric, Advantech Co., Ltd., HMS Networks, ifm electronic gmbh, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Honeywell., B&R, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anixter Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, National Instruments, Molex, Pepperl+Fuchs Factory Automation Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for faster and reliable communication protocols is driving market growth

Rising government initiatives to support industrial automation will also accelerate the market growth

Growing industrial revolution 4.0 is also enhancing the growth of the market

Increasing advances in communication technology will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Dearth of standardization among equipment manufacturer will restrain the market growth

Issues associated with data safety and security will also hamper the market growth

Availability of legacy systems with harsh industry environment will also restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the launch of their RX72M Group of RX microcontrollers which consist of EtherCAT slave controller for industrial Ethernet communication. This new device will provide single-chip MCU and high performance solutions. The new RX72M Group has the ability to provide superior performance of a 1396 CoreMark score at 240MHz and it is capable of both application processing and EtherCAT communication

In January 2019, Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol announced the launch of their new product in their DeviceMaster industrial gateway lineup which is specially designed to allow communication among EtherNet/IP and Modbus controllers. This new device will enable the communication among Modbus masters, EtherNet/IP controller and Modbus slave devices

Segmentation: Global Industrial Communication Market

By Offerings

Components

Switches

Hubs, Routers, and Gateways

Connectors

Communication Interfaces

Power Supply Devices

Controllers and Processors

Memory

Isolators and Convertors

Others

Software

Services

By Communication Protocol

Fieldbus

Foundation Fieldbus and Hart

Profibus

Modbus

CC- Link

Devicenet

Canopen

Interbus

Others

Industrial Ethernet

Profinet

Ethernet/IP

Ethercat

Modbus – TCP

Powerlink

Sercos Iii

Wireless

WLAN

Isa100.11a

Cellular

Whart

Zigbee

Others

By End- User

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Mining

Engineering/Fabrication

Water and Wastewater

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

