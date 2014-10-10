The Wood Preservative Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Wood preservation techniques are used for the treatment of wood with chemical and biochemical substances to prevent its destruction by living organism such as bacteria, fungi, etc. Wood products are being impregnated with oilborne and waterborne preservatives to increase the utility of wood products. Preservatives protect wood products from fungi, insects, and alteration from weathering. Creosote and pentachlorophenol (PCP) have been widely used to preserve wood products such as railroad ties, utility poles, and timbers, etc.

The wood preservative market will grow owing to the driving factors such as increasing industrialization and rising infrastructure needs. Increasing construction of residential buildings will further result in the growth of the wood preservative market. Due to increasing restriction on the usage of hazardous chemicals such as arsenic and chromium may pose some hindrance to the growth of the wood preservative market. However, increasing usage of wood for interior decoration applications in buildings will form some opportunities for the wood preservative market.

The wood preservative market is segmented on the basis of formulation and application. On the basis of formulation, the wood preservative market is segmented into modified water-based wood preservatives, oil-based wood preservatives, solvent-based wood preservatives. On the basis of application, the wood preservative market is segmented into residential and commercial, industrial.

The report provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Wood Preservative market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

