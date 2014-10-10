Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Size and Outlook 2019: By Key Players Lonza Group, GE Healthcare, Sartorius, Stemcell Technologies, Miltenyi Biotec
Major Players Studied in this report are:
Danaher
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck
Terumo
BD
Lonza Group
GE Healthcare
Sartorius
Stemcell Technologies
Miltenyi Biotec
The Product Type of Cell Therapy Technologies Market as follows:
Equipment
Consumables
Others
The Applications can be split into:
Human
Animal
Region-wise Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
