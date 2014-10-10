Global blood screening market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The blood screening report puts light on the change in the market which is taking place due to the moves of key players and brands such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn modifies the view of the global face of healthcare industry. This market report takes into account myriad of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. To make the report outstanding, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques are used so that client achieves maximum benefits. The blood screening report also includes the market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Segmentation: Global Blood Screening Market

Global blood screening market is categorized based on basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments and software & services. Reagents and kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents & kits, ELISA reagents & kits others as well. NAT reagents is further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions alsolabeling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents & kits is further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) also sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product types and instruments, purchase type. In 2017, reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In January 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched haematology testing solution. This solution is called the cobas m 511 integrated haematology analyser. This launch marked the entry for Roche Diagnostics in the haematology market.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation and above. In 2017, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), signed a definitive agreement with BD This business combines a strong technical service program with a variety of media and other products. This acquisition helped company to expand their business on global level with larger number of products.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and others. In 2017, oncology segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening marketgrowing at the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) launched Oncomine TCR Beta-SR Assay. It is a new next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution in the field of immuno-oncology research. This helped company to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood bank and ambulatory surgical cenetrs. In 2017, diagnostic centers segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market growing at the highest CAGR of 10.4%in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In September 2016, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) acquired Conworx Technology GmbH (Germany) for point-of-care device interfaces and data management solutions. The company’s products and solutions designed helped in increasing efficiency and to reduce costs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Blood Screening Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

Product launch:

In March 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched IncRNA Workflow, a RT-qPCR workflow which is used to optimized for highly sensitive and specific quantification of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) for gene expression analysis. The workflow provides a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to RNA-Seq for lncRNA discovery and validation.

Challenges: Global Blood Screening Market

REDUCTION IN PRICE FOR TECHNOLOGY AND INSTRUMENT

Screening processes for blood detection is an important part of preventive medicine. There are screening tools that provides information of diseases so that proper treatment can be provided by reducing the symptoms and other consequences. It helps in improving the health outcomes of the population. The technology and the instrument for performing screening are found to be costly.

In July 2017, As per Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), epidemiologists conducted national precision medicine initiatives that were focusing on clinical research data on genetic variation around East and South Asian populations. This screening technique is a new genotyping tool consisting of 750,000 or more than biomarkers related to rare diseases or any other diseases for the clinical research studies. Costs associated with this technology in gene sequencing continue to challenge the genomic centers.

The instrument or technology used in screening has high cost which is a challenge for many companies. There should be development of new techniques same as of this but with low pricing comprehensive, flexible digitization of healthcare processes with accurate results.

