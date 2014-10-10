Global container security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3746.57 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for microservices and digital transformation amid different enterprises.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global container security market are Twistlock Ltd.; Red Hat, Inc.; Aqua Security Software Ltd.; Alert Logic, Inc.; Anchore, Inc.; Qualys, Inc.; Docker Inc.; Aporeto, Inc.; NeuVector Inc.; Nano Sec Co; McAfee, LLC; Trend Micro Incorporated; CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO; Synopsys, Inc.; Thales Group; Google; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Guardicore; VERACODE; Capsule8; Deepfence Inc; Lacework, Inc.; Outpost24 AB; Sonatype Inc.; StackRox, Inc.; Sysdig, Inc.; Tenable, Inc. among others.

Market Drivers:

Presence of various regulations and compliances that are required to be adhered; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High volume of cyber-attacks and increasing presence of various vulnerabilities is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of open-source container platform giving rise to its higher adoption rate; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of budget for security services and solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of awareness about container technologies and security also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lack of skilled professionals having insufficient technical expertise will also impede this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, McAfee, LLC announced that they had acquired NanoSec, which will be integrated with McAfee’s “MVISION Cloud” and “MVISION Server Protection” services. This enhancement of security integration which can help in better detection and prevention of threats

In July 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Twistlock for the extension of their “Prisma” designed for cloud security, enhancing the ability of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for security solutions in different application scenarios that are highly secure, scalable and reliable

Segmentation: Global Container Security Market

By Feature

Vulnerability Management

Runtime Protection

Compliance Management

Secrets Management

Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery Integrations

Access Control

By Component

Container Security Platform

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Technology & Media

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Power & Utilities

Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-PacificJapan

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis

Global container security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of container security market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

