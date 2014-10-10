Global Container Security Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancement By Aqua Security Software Ltd.; Alert Logic, Inc.; Anchore, Inc.; Qualys, Inc.; Docker Inc.; Aporeto, Inc & Others
Global container security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3746.57 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for microservices and digital transformation amid different enterprises.
This container security report acts as an excellent market report because it is produced with the several critical factors. container security market research report also offers businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for company. The report carries out analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for ICT industry. container security report gives explanation about the particular study of the ICT industry with respect to market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology with excellent tools and techniques.
Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-container-security-market
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global container security market are Twistlock Ltd.; Red Hat, Inc.; Aqua Security Software Ltd.; Alert Logic, Inc.; Anchore, Inc.; Qualys, Inc.; Docker Inc.; Aporeto, Inc.; NeuVector Inc.; Nano Sec Co; McAfee, LLC; Trend Micro Incorporated; CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO; Synopsys, Inc.; Thales Group; Google; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Guardicore; VERACODE; Capsule8; Deepfence Inc; Lacework, Inc.; Outpost24 AB; Sonatype Inc.; StackRox, Inc.; Sysdig, Inc.; Tenable, Inc. among others.
Market Drivers:
Presence of various regulations and compliances that are required to be adhered; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
High volume of cyber-attacks and increasing presence of various vulnerabilities is expected to boost the growth of the market
Increasing prevalence of open-source container platform giving rise to its higher adoption rate; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
Lack of budget for security services and solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
Lack of awareness about container technologies and security also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth
Lack of skilled professionals having insufficient technical expertise will also impede this market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2019, McAfee, LLC announced that they had acquired NanoSec, which will be integrated with McAfee’s “MVISION Cloud” and “MVISION Server Protection” services. This enhancement of security integration which can help in better detection and prevention of threats
In July 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Twistlock for the extension of their “Prisma” designed for cloud security, enhancing the ability of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for security solutions in different application scenarios that are highly secure, scalable and reliable
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-container-security-market
Segmentation: Global Container Security Market
By Feature
Vulnerability Management
Runtime Protection
Compliance Management
Secrets Management
Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery Integrations
Access Control
By Component
Container Security Platform
Services
Deployment & Integration
Support & Maintenance
Training & Consulting
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premises
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Vertical
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Consumer & Retail
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Technology & Media
IT & Telecommunications
Automotive & Transportation
Energy
Power & Utilities
Government
Manufacturing
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-PacificJapan
South America
Middle East and Africa
Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-container-security-market
Competitive Analysis
Global container security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of container security market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com