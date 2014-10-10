To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market report is a window to the Semiconductors and Electronics industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective.

Surface mount technology (SMT) equipments are machinery, components and hardware accessories utilized in the production of various electronic circuits, while also being utilized for printing the various components on PCB’s. These equipments also provide more than just production features, they also provide inspection, repairing/maintenance, cleaning and placement of the components being placed on the PCB.

Global surface mount technology (SMT) equipment market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the usage of smart gadgets/electronics along with a growing need for automation of operations in industries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global surface mount technology (SMT) equipment market are FUJI CORPORATION; Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; Mycronic; Nordson Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd.; Cyber Optics Corporation; Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.; JUKI CORPORATION; Viscom AG; ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG; ASML; Hangzhou Neoden Technology Co.,Ltd; KLA Corporation; KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY inc.; MIRTEC; OMRON Corporation; PARMI Corp.; Test Research, Inc.; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; GLENBROOK TECHNOLOGIES; Heller Industries, Inc; Illinois Tool Works Inc.; Naprotek, Inc.; Saki Corporation; Nikon Metrology NV; Teradyne Inc.; Universal Instruments Corporation and YXLON International, among others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in usage of miniature electric circuits and components; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in the utilization of wearable devices and a significant boom in smartphones globally are expected to foster growth in the market

Need for effectively reducing the costs of operations while also increasing the production quantity of miniaturized electronics is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large establishment & maintenance costs associated with these equipments is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Need for managing the heat associated with the frequent operational cycle; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack in compatibility of these machines in producing or dealing with high-powered electric components; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market

By Component

Passive Surface-Mount Devices Resistor Capacitor

Transistor & Diodes

Integrated Circuits

By Equipment

Inspection Equipment 2D/3D Laser/SPI (Solder Paste Inspection) X-Ray/AXI (Automated X-Ray Inspection) Optical/AOI (Automated Optical Inspection)

Placement Equipment Speed Low-Speed Medium-Speed High-Speed Type Dual-Delivery Multi-Station Turret-Type Multi-Head Sequential Pick-And-Place

Soldering Equipment Wave Oven Reflow Oven

Screen Printing Equipment Automatic Semi-Automatic Manual

Cleaning Equipment

Repair & Rework Equipment Automatic Semi-Automatic



By Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Energy & Power Systems

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, KLA Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Orbotech Ltd. The completion of this acquisition will provide KLA with greater presence in the electronics market providing several expansions to their existing product and service offerings. The combined presence of both the companies will provide greater knowledge and drive the innovations in the market.

In October 2017, Mycronic AB (publ) announced that they had acquired VIT S.A.S. for approximately 8 million Euros. This acquisition is a complement to the existing offerings of Mycronic and will provide a larger product offering for SMT equipment specifically for inspection requirements. This combination will also help the companies further innovate and provide 3D inspection solutions while entering into a larger geographical presence worldwide.

Competitive Analysis

Global surface mount technology (SMT) equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surface mount technology (SMT) equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

