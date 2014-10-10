Global Blood Cancer Drug Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation || Top Growing Companies – CELGNE CORPORATION, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Blood cancer is life threatening oncology disorder in which cancer start growing in the bone marrow, where blood is produced. These tumors prevent the blood from functioning. The patients with blood cancer experience abdominal pain, bone pain, weight loss, dark spots, excessive or easy bruising and weakness. According to the statistic published in American Cancer Society 2019, it is estimated that over 8,110 cases are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States in this current year. It is more prevalent in teenagers aged 15 to 19 years. Growing incidence of Hodgkin lymphoma worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.
Global blood cancer drug market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing cases of hematology-oncology disorders and progressively focusing on innovation of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blood cancer drug market are Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. , Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, CELGNE CORPORATION, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, UCB SA, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc. and many others..
Market Drivers
- Rise in the incidence and prevalence rate of the disease will drive the growth of the market
- Rise in the government and non-government investment in the research and development
- Accelerating the demand of novel therapies and treatment
- Increases in effectiveness of drugs for the treatment of hematology-oncology disorders
Market Restraints
- Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs will result in generic and biosimilar competition
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or costly
- Inadequate knowledge of blood cancer in developing countries
Segmentation: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market
By Type
- Leukemia
- Leukemia Lymphocytic Leukemias
- Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Myeloid leukemias
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- Others
- Myeloprolifeative Neoplasms
- Systemic Mastocytosis
- Hairy Cell Leukaemia (HCL)
- Leukemia Lymphocytic Leukemias
- Lymphoma
- Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Hodgkin Lymphoma Myeloma
- Typical Myeloma
- Bence Jones Myeloma
- Non-Secretory Myeloma
- Immunoglobulin M–Producing Multiple Myeloma
By Therapy Type
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Radiation therapy
- Targeted Therapy
By Treatment
- Medication
- Blood Transfusion
- Surgery
- Bone Marrow Transplantation
- Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
- By Mechanism of Action Type Proteasome Inhibitor
- Bortezomib
- Rituxima Kinase Inhibitor
- Imatinib mesylate
- Midostaurin
- Gilteritinib
- Bortezomib
- B-Cell Lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) Protein Inhibitor
- Venetoclax
- Isocitrate Dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) Inhibitor
- Ivosidenib
- Enasidenib
- Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor
- Glasdegib
- Anti-CD20 Antibody
- Rituximab
- Ibritumomab
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Intramuscular
- Subcutaneous
- Intra-arterial
- Intravenous
By End users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia,
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they have received approval from FDA for Venclexta (venetoclax) which is an oral selective B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein inhibitor in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With the approval of Venclexta expanded the company’s portfolio in therapeutic area of oncology
- In March 2018, Novartis AG received the FDA expanded label approval of Tasigna (nilotinib), a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) in pediatric patients of age one year or older. This approval broaden the clinical indication of Tasigna
Competitive Analysis: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market
Global blood cancer drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blood cancer market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyses and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
