Actuator Sensor Interface (AS-Interface) is a networking solution used in DCS, PLC and PC-based automation system. They are responsible to link the connections, to the higher-level control system with other devices so that there should be smooth flow of data and commands g. AS-Interface purpose is to connect I/O devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, push buttons, and analogy inputs and outputs using a single 2-conductor cable.

Global AS-interface market is valued projected to rise to USD 1409.81 million by 2026, undergoing with a substantial CAGR of 5.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising opportunities in various industries for automation application in the industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AS-Interface market are Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH, Baumer, Pepperl+Fuchs, Siemens, Valmet, ABB , Emerson Electric Co, ifm electronic gmbh, PHOENIX CONTACT, Schneider Electric, NEXANS, Leoni Special Cables GmbH among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing automation processes is driving the market

Easy and fast installation process is another factor driving market

Increasing adoption of safety at work of AS-Interface

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of oil& gas is restraining the market growth.

Lack of awareness regarding benefits of as-interface system is another factor restraining market.

Segmentation: Global AS-Interface Market

By Components type

AS-I Gateway/Master

AS-I Slaves Slaves Addressing

AS-Interface Power Supply

AS-I Cables

By Application

Material Handling Packaging Laser Cutting

Drive Control

Building Automation

Others

By End-user

Food & beverages

Chemicals

Paper

Oil & gas

Water and wastewater treatment

Others Aerospace Semiconductor



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Pepperl+Fuchs announced the acquisition of Comtrol Corporation Company which is leading industrial Ethernet communication. Through this acquisition Pepperl+Fuchs want to expand portfolio of Sensorik4.0 sensor solutions and interface technologies that includes AS-Interface. This will benefit Pepperl+Fuchs as they will be effective customer service. Such expansion in the AS-Interface industry leads to its expansion in nearby future

In October 2018, Emerson announced the acquisition of Intelligent Platforms so that they can expand their machine control and discrete applications. This will benefit Emerson in becoming stronger player in the automation space and serving more efficiently. This transaction will lead to globally expansion of AS-Interface industry in forecasting future.

Competitive Analysis: Global AS-Interface Market

Global AS-Interface market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of AS-Interface market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global AS-Interface Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

