Automotive Sensors Market 2019 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2027 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research
The global automotive sensors market accounted to US$ 8.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16.73 Bn by 2027.
Market Insights
The automotive industry across the globe are constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the sensors market in automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with sensors manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers. For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance. The major catalyst for the growth of semiconductors in the automotive industry is attributed to the continuous partnerships between automotive manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers.
Global Automotive Sensors Market – Company Profiles
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies PLC
- Denso Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Melexis
- NXP Semiconductor N.V.
- On Semiconductor
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Escalation in Connected Car Production is expected to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Automotive Sensor Manufacturers to boost their Business
The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing connected cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward connected cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. The growth trajectory of connected cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt connected cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and sensors industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. Thus, this factor is expected to trigger the growth of the automotive sensors market in the coming years.
Types Insights
The global automotive sensors market by type is segmented into LED sensor, image sensor, position sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, MEMS, and others. The most prominent type in automotive sensors market accounted for position sensor segment which is due to significant demand for such sensors in automotive industry. LEDs held the second largest market in 2017, and is anticipated to lose its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.
Vehicle Type Insights
The automotive sensors market is grouped based on different types of vehicle as passenger car, lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavyweight commercial vehicle (HCV). The passenger car segment captured the maximum market share, attributing to the enormous count of passenger car production and the ever-increasing trends of technological up gradation. Also, the quest among the passenger car manufacturers to procure advanced technologies in order to gain customer attraction is harnessing the growth of automotive sensors market through passenger car segment.
Exhibit: Rest of APAC Automotive Sensors Market by Type
Strategic Insights
Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global automotive sensors market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;
2019: Delphi Technologies, a leading advanced automotive propulsion solutions provider, today announces a collaboration with TomTom, a leader in navigation, traffic and map products. The two companies will collaborate on electronic and software applications designed to further optimize vehicle fuel efficiency and emissions through the use of real-time mapping data.
2018: Infineon collaborated with DENSO Corporation, a supplier of advanced automotive technology, components, and systems to accelerate its automotive business. The companies aims to mutually improve systems know-how in both established and new technologies area such as electro-mobility and automated driving.
2017: Analog Devices and Renesas Electronics Collaborate on 77/79-GHz Automotive RADAR Technology to Improve ADAS Applications and Enable Autonomous Vehicles. New RADAR Sensor Demonstrator Includes RH850/V1R-M Microcontroller from Renesas Autonomy™ Platform and Analog Devices’ Drive360™ Advanced 28nm CMOS RADAR Technology.
GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Global Automotive Sensors Market – By Type
- LED
- Image Sensor
- Position Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- MEMS
- Others
Global Automotive Sensors Market – By Application
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
- Body Electronics
- Powertrain
- Safety Systems
- Chassis
- Others
Global Automotive Sensors Market – By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Lightweight Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Global Automotive Sensors Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Middle East
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
