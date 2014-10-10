To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Hybrid Power Systems Market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Hybrid Power Systems Market report is a window to the Semiconductors and Electronics industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Hybrid Power Systems Market report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.Hybrid Power Systems Market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective.

Hybrid power systems are designed in such a way that they combine the power of two or more energy sources, such as solar-diesel reducing the burning of diesel resulting in lower harmful gases emissions, providing great effectiveness, at minimal cost. Most of the hybrid power systems use the power of the sun (solar energy) and wind to generate energy.

Global hybrid power systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 993.16 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need for electrification and demand for alternative sustainable power sources.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hybrid power systems market are Siemens, SMA Solar Technology AG, Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt Ltd, ZTE Corporation., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Wärtsilä, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, SOWITEC group GmbH, Silver Power Systems Ltd., Flexenclosure AB (publ)., Emerson Electric Co., Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co., Ltd., PFISTERER Holding AG, Vergnet, Husk Power Systems, Firefly Hybrid Power Limited, Eltek, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Danvest Holding A/S, Bharat Light & Power Private Limited, Unitron Energy, ENGIE Eps – Electro Power Systems S.A. among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising need for electrification across the globe stimulates the demand for this market

The rising levels of pollution and the urgent need to limit the emissions of greenhouse gases

Fossil fuels including coal and crude oil are now becoming extinct; hence there is an urgent need for alternate power sources

Technological advancements and innovations in hybrid power system

Increasing government policies to promote the use of hybrid power systems as an alternative to diesel, coal, crude oil for power generation

Market Restraints:

High installation cost and investments are required to set up a hybrid power system, which hampers the growth of this market

Variations in prices of natural gas and oil are factors that may restrain the growth of the target market

Segmentation: Global Hybrid Power Systems Market

By Type

Solar-Diesel

Wind-Solar-Diesel

Solar-Wind-Diesel

Others

By Power Rating

Up to 10kw

11kw–100kw

Above 100 Kw

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Rural Facility Electrification

Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, SOWITEC group GmbH announced that they had agreed with Vestas to acquire 25% share in the company with Vestas having the option to acquire the remaining share within three years. This acquisition/partnership will enable both the organisations to develop sustainable sources of renewable energy and advance their capabilities in hybrid power solutions.

In October 2018, Voith Hydro Holding GmbH & Co. KG and the Siemens Energy Management Division plan on working together, by collaborating in projects concerning hybrid power, and also on those projects of hydropower. This collaboration is done to ensure the sustainable development, and in order to promote clean renewable energy power sources across the globe. With this collaboration, the demand for hybrid power systems would rise significantly, making an essential contribution to a stable power supply and thereby towards economic and social development.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hybrid Power Systems Market

Global hybrid power systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hybrid power systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Hybrid Power Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

