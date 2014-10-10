The global face masks market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.37 billion by 2025, expanding at a significant CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.The global facial masks market is currently booming across various geographical regions.

Request for sample copy @ Face Masks Market

Rising requirement for convenient and affordable personal care products that cure skin related issues such as acne/blemishes, anti-ageing, dullness, and skin dehydration is expected to offer a favorable scope for face masks consumption in the future.

Based on the type of skin concerns, the dullness category is expected to boost the face masks demand at a CAGR of 10.3%, owing to the increasing stress and rising pollution levels globally. Tube packaging is one of the highly preferred packaging methods for facial masks among sachets, jars, and others. The demand for face mask tubes is likely to depict growth at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2025.

Adore Cosmetics develops high-end anti-aging skincare products including face masks by using pure gold, since it makes skin glowing and healthy-looking. They have also used unique plant stem cell technology, generated from an unfamiliar species of Swiss apple. An exclusive combination of visible sprinkles of 24-karat gold and highly filtered magnetic powder used to mend broken cellular connections make these products extremely desirable. Even though the online sector is growing, consumers still prefer purchasing products offline, owing to which the offline segment held the major market share of 65.8% in 2017, thus influencing the buying decisions of the consumer.

Natural ingredient masks, are highly preferred by the consumers as these masks do not contain any chemicals and are also skin friendly which helps the skin rejuvenate and glow without any harmful side-effects.

Constant exposure to air pollution has led to an increase in skin problems all over the world. As a consequence, consumers are now opting for daily beauty products that help maintain healthy skin. For instance, in 2015, International Journal of Cosmetic Science published a study by L’Oréal that found that there is a connection between premature skin aging and atmospheric pollution and that polluted air can cause skin related concerns in terms of lower vitamin E, an increase in lactic acid and increased sebum. This in turn, has increased the usage of face masks over the recent years.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/face-masks-market

Wide number of face masks brands are available to the consumers. Well-established brands offered by L’Oréal S.A., THE FACE SHOP Co.,Ltd. and Sephora USA, Inc dominate the global market. The local brands on the contrary are witnessing a high market penetration. Mary Kay Inc, Amorepacific Corporation and TONYMOLY Co.,Ltd. are few of the companies, which are gaining popularity at the regional and country level, owing to offering affordable face masks brands.

Key segments of the global face masks market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Clay mask

Natural ingredient mask

Peel off mask

Sheet mask

Cream mask

Warm oil mask

Concern Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Acne/Blemishes

Dullness

Brightening/Fairness

Others

Packaging type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Tubes

Sachets

Containers/Jars

Packaging type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Online

Offline

Specialty stores

Supermarket & hypermarket

Drug stores

Beauty salons

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy

Asia Pacific India Japan China South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/53

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Face Mask Market Overview, By TypeGlobal face masks market share, by type, 2017 & 2025

5. Face Mask Market Overview, By Concern Global face masks market share, by concern, 2017 & 2025

6. Face Mask Market Overview, By Packaging Type Global face masks market share, by packaging type, 2017 & 2025

7. Face Mask Market Overview, By Distribution ChannelGlobal face masks market share, by distribution channel, 2017 & 2025

8. Market Overview, By RegionGlobal face masks market share, by region, 2017 & 2025North America

9. Market Competition

10. Company ProfilesAmorepacific Corporation

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.