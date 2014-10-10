Market Definition: Global Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market

Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of tumor that occurs in the bones or soft tissues such as cartilage or nerves around the bones. This type of cancer often begins in the long bones of the legs, arms and pelvis. It usually affects people between the age group of 10 to 20, but it can occur at any age and has a high rate of being cured. Symptoms include bone pain, localized swelling and tenderness, in rare cases bone fractures may also be found.

According to WHO report primary bone tumors account for 5% of all cancers in childhood and Ewing sarcoma is the second most common bone tumor in this age group. The incidence of Ewing sarcoma in the US between 1973 and 2004 was estimated to be approximately 3 per 1,000,000.

Global Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidence of Ewing sarcoma worldwide, initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of Ewing sarcoma worldwide is driving the market growth

Initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma is also boosting the growth of this market

Increase in research and development activities to launch an approved treatment for Ewing sarcoma by leading players can act as a market driver

Strong pipeline of novel molecules for the treatment of the Ewing sarcoma also acts as a market driver

Segmentation: Global Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market

By Types

Bone Tumor

Soft Tissue (Extra-Osseous) Tumor

Peripheral Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor (pPNET)

Askin Tumor

By Diagnosis

Physical Exam

Blood Test

Positron Emission Tomography Scan ( PET Scan)

X-Rays

Bone Scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography scan (CAT/CT scan)

Bone marrow aspiration

Biopsy

By Treatment

Chemotherapy

Radiation

Surgery

By Mechanism of Action

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs)

Monoclonal Antibody

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Vaccines

By Drugs Type

Vincristine

Cyclophosphamide

Doxorubicin

Etoposide

Ifosfamide

Dactinomycin

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc received orphan drug designation from FDA for their novel drug CLR 131 for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma. This is an investigational radio iodinated phospholipid drug conjugate therapy designed to exploit the tumor-targeting properties of the company’s proprietary phospholipid ether (PLE) and PLE analogs to selectively deliver radiation to malignant tumor cells. This reduces radiation exposure to normal tissues

In January 2018, Researchers at Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center discovered CDK12 inhibitor, a new drug target for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma. The CDK12 inhibition can kill Ewing sarcoma cells bringing a surge of hope to the field of pediatric oncology

Competitive Analysis:

Global Ewing sarcoma drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Ewing sarcoma drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Key market players in the global Ewing sarcoma drug market are Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Abbott, Sanofi, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, CELGENE CORPORATION, Eisai Co., Ltd, Gradalis, Inc, Incyte Corporation and few others.

