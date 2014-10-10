The growth of the color cosmetics products market is driven by the emergence of e-commerce and online retail stores, which allows users to compare, select and buy products from a large range. Also, with e-commerce buyers have the ease and comfort of buying anywhere and anytime. E-commerce is growing at a high pace, for example, China reported almost 37% of cosmetic sale through online platform in the year 2018. Color cosmetics products market growth is also influenced by the growing disposal income and spending power of the people.

Color cosmetics are products used for personal care that help to enhance the way human look. Color cosmetics are referred to as colorants and cosmetic elements used for skin care, make-up, personal hygiene, fragrance, hair care and oral care.

Growing consumer awareness and spending in color cosmetics is the driving factor for color cosmetics products market growth. Color cosmetics include products such as eye shadows, foundations, powders, nail paints, concealers, lipsticks, bronzers and other. People have become more and more conscious about their appearance, leading to new product innovations.

Color cosmetics are widely used to reduce age related skin issues, and better life quality. The growing awareness towards fashion trends among the women is growing the market for color cosmetics. Recent study of color cosmetics products market trends indicate growth owing to the need for looking aesthetically pleasing by the female population. Another factor is social media fashion bloggers influencing and educating the masses.

The global color cosmetics products market size is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution sector and region. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as nail-care, face make-up, eye make-up, and lip-care. Segmentation on the basis of distribution channels is done as hypermarkets, specialty stores, superstores and online stores. Among the types, face market is expected to contribute maximum to color cosmetics products market growth. This is mainly due to the increased options of face make-up products available at considerable lower cost, along with the increased awareness among the population.

Based on region color cosmetics products market growth is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East. Asia Pacific contributes the maximum share in the color cosmetic market. China leads the market in the region, due to increased presence of the western culture and demand for branded cosmetic products. L’Oreal led the color cosmetic market in 2016 in China due to its huge brand awareness and efficient distribution network. Another leading market in Asia-Pacific segment is India, due to growing demand from tier 2 and 3 cities. There is a stiff market competition due to presence of growing retailers and distributors across the country. Europe is projected to be the second largest market in color cosmetics in terms of revenue share over the forecast period.

The key players in color cosmetics products market size are Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon, and many others.

Segmentation:

The various segments of color cosmetics products market size are,

By Type:

Nail-care

Face make-up

Eye make-up

Lip-care

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Superstores

Online stores

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

