Global plant extract market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The plant extracts are isolation of natural products from the plants. Plant extraction is separation of liquid or solid from plants by using extraction method. These plant extracts are used for various applications which include food industry, pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry among others.

China had become world’s most significant source for plant extracts. As per Chinese customs statistics in 2010, China’s plant extracts of exports had amounted to $815 million, accounting for 41.9% of China’s total export of Chinese medicine, the extract of Chinese products had become the huge fueling factor in raising the China’s export rate. Presently, there are around more than 2000 enterprises focusing in trade business and plant extraction with thousands of products being exported to foreign countries per year.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise, Kangcare, PT. INDESSO AROMA, PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta., VidyaHerbs, Tokiwa Phytochemical Co. Ltd., NATIVE EXTRACTS Pty Ltd., Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., Döhler, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Martin Bauer Group, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc., Network Nutrition, FT Technologies, Lehmann&Voss&Co., Ingredia Nutritional, TimTec LLC, Alkaloids Corporation, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., Phytovation, Kuber Impex Ltd, Qualiphar, Prinova Group LLC, Indena S.p.A., William Reed Business Media Ltd among others

