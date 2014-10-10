The global Sanger sequencing service market expected to be US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a steady rate of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn by 2027.

In many clinical studies, in different groups of subjects, substantive insights have been made by comparing the primary DNA sequences of genes. For example, As per Thermo Fisher Scientific, a recent study showed that up to 2% of the variants detected by NGS were not reproducible by Sanger sequencing. Therefore, in many clinical studies before a firm conclusion from variants identified by NGS, it should be confirmed by an orthogonal method. Reference materials sequenced by Sanger approaches provide ground truth against which the NGS assay can be benchmarked.

Sanger sequencing is the superior method for sequencing, and it is a process of incorporation of chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides by DNA polymerase during in vitro DNA replication. Sanger sequencing is known to provide high accuracy, long-read capabilities, and adaptability to support a diverse range of applications in many research areas. Sanger sequencing is mainly recognized for DNA sequencing and supports applications in RNA sequencing and epigenetic analysis.

The global Sanger sequencing service market, based on application, was segmented as, diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. In 2018 biomarkers and cancer held the largest share of the market, by application, due to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing the use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery and diagnostics, and increasing research on cancer biomarkers.

The market for Sanger sequencing service is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing providers for Sanger sequencing services and growing applications of Sanger sequencing. Also, an increase in the number of startup companies for genome analysis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market as follows:

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Other Applications

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

