According to new market research titled ‘In Vitro Lung Model Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and Application.’ The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global In vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Research and development is crucial part of the company’s business. The biotechnology companies focus on the research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the greatest medical and commercial potential. The companies are invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of developing high quality and innovative products to the market. As per the report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Research and Development expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$ 49.6 billion 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. R&D spending by the major companies operating in this market has increased over the years.

Around 60 percent of investigational drugs fail in clinical trials due to a lack of efficiency, in spite of promising results in pre-clinical studies using animal research models. Thus, in September 2017, NIH funded $15 million to develop 3-D human tissue models.

Furthermore, InSphero AG, an innovative provider of 3D cell-based platforms for drug discovery and efficacy testing, received USD 10 million to further improve its discovery platforms for metabolic diseases and cancer.

Thus, the growing research funding by the companies operating in this market is likely to favor the growth of the in-vitro lung model market.

Rising Research on Lung Diseases

The cases of asthma, lung cancer, and COPD has been growing across the globe at a significant rate. Thus there is a growing need to study lung diseases specifically. Since early 2010’s the practices of creating lab-grown organ buds, mostly referred to as ‘organoids’, have become more popular. These organ buds are miniature organ-like structures that are maintained in the lab, and researchers are able to grow these organoids, which resembles human body tissues. Lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) among others are significantly causing death and illness worldwide. In April 2017, researchers at the University of Michigan Medical School published an “In Vitro Models to Study Human Lung Development, Disease, and Homeostasis” report in PhysIOL journal. The report discussed the current advances in generating in vitro human lung models using cell lines, primary human tissue, and human pluripotent stem cell derived lung tissue. Moreover, Lung cancer cell lines have made a significant contribution to lung cancer research and biomedical discovery. The high similarities between lung cancer cell lines and the lung tumor helps in discovering new drug molecules.

Thus the growing research on lung diseases is expected to offer broad growth opportunities for the in vitro lung model market at the global level.

