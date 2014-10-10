Thrombectomy Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy, Devices, Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices and Ultrasonic Thrombectomy), Application (Cardiovascular, Peripheral Vascular, Neurovascular), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center) and Geography

The market for thrombectomy devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as elevating incidences of CVDs and neurological diseases, ongoing technological advancements, and favorable medical reimbursement scenario. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and increasing research and studies in field of thrombectomy are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to new market research titled ‘Thrombectomy Devices to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application, and End User.’ The global Thrombectomy Devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,101.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,282.07 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global Thrombectomy Devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market – By Type

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market – By Application

Cardiovascular

Peripheral Vascular

Neurovascular

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

The leading companies operating in the thrombectomy devices market include Penumbra, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (DePuy Synthes), Argon Medical, Inari Medical, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the thrombectomy devices market. For instance, in February 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation announced that it has received CE Mark approval for PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system which is used for treatment of patients with mitral regurgitation. The launch has enabled the company to offer better innovative products in the market.

