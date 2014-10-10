The market for veterinary endoscopes is expected to grow significantly due to factors such increasing pet animal’s population, growing training programs for endoscopic diagnosis and rising incidences of zoonotic diseases over the forecasted years. Also, the growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Veterinary Endoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User and Geography’. The global veterinary endoscopes market is expected to reach US$ 478.84 Mn in 2027 from US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global veterinary endoscopes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Diagnosis and treatment through endoscopy are an emerging field in the veterinary sector. The veterinary endoscopes are devices which are widely used for diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases in the animals. Therefore, various education and training programs are being conducted to upgrade the knowledge of veterinary professionals with the latest technologies. Various companies such as Karl Storz SE & Co. KG and Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC are also offering training programs for the use of veterinary endoscopic devices for diagnosis and treatment.

In addition, veterinary schools and institutes training for veterinary diagnosis are incorporated, and the veterinary doctors, nurses, and other professionals are being trained. Other than the programs offered in the institutes, online courses are made available. For instance, the University of Agriculture, The University of Tennessee, offers the online only course (20 CE hours) and integrated courses (56-64 CE hours), which offers in-depth online training for rigid and flexible endoscope handling, cleaning and other related knowledge. The courses also offer individuals desiring hands-on training. Thus, owing to these factors it is expected that the market is likely to grow exponentially in coming days.

Veterinary Endoscopes – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Product Type

Capsule Endoscopes

Flexible Endoscopes

Rigid Endoscopes

Global Veterinary endoscopes Market – By Application

Diagnostic

Surgical

Global Veterinary endoscopes Market – By Procedure

Bronchoscopy

Cystoscopy

Gastrointestinal

Laparoscopy

Otoscopy

Other Procedure Types

Global Veterinary endoscopes Market – By End User

Veterinary Clinic,

Veterinary Hospitals

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Company Profiles

Olympus Corporation

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

Fritz, MEDIT INC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Harvard Apparatus

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.

Infiniti Medical

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Welch Allyn

