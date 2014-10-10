Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market, By Memory Type (Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC), High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)) , By Product Type (Central Processing Unit, Field-Programmable Gate Array, Graphics Processing Unit, Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, Accelerated Processing Unit),By Application (High-Performance Computing (HPC), Networking, Data Centres, Graphics), By Geography(North America, Asia Pacific, South America and others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

The Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market is expected to reach USD 3925.5 Million by 2025, from USD 573.5 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM market in the next 8 years. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) market and hybrid memory cube (HMC) are a high-performance ram interface arranged in DRAM memory. HMC is a radical innovation, which sets a new benchmark for power consumption, memory performance, and cost designed for TSV based DRAM memory.

Owing to increasing developments in supercomputing and advanced networking systems, HMC is o required for a memory efficiency and performance. whereas, high bandwidth memory (HBM) is a high-performance ram interface for 3d-stacked DRAM from AMD and HYNIX. It is to be used in aggregation with high-performance graphics accelerators and network devices. HMC offers advanced bandwidth than HBM. The major application of HMC is its high-performance computing, which leads to the developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. When compared with existing memory technologies, HMC can move data 15 times faster than DDR3 module and use 70% less energy and 90% less space.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for high-bandwidth, low power consuming, and highly scalable memories.

Growth in acceptance of artificial intelligence.

Electronic devices miniatures are in trend.

Restraints:

High levels integration increase thermal issues.

Market Segmentation: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

The global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into memory, product, application, and by geography.

Based on memory, the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)).

On the basis of product type, the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into central processing unit, field-programmable gate array, graphics processing unit, application-specific integrated circuit, and accelerated processing unit.

On the basis of application, the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into high-performance computing (HPC), networking, data centres, and graphics.

Based on geography, the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

The global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

Some of the major players operating in the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market are Micron Technology, Inc., SAMSUNG, SK HYNIX INC. , Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. , Intel Corporation, XILINX INC. , FUJITSU, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM India Private Limited, Open-Silicon, Inc., Arira Design, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Cray Inc., Rambus.com., Marvell, Arm Limited., among others.

Research Methodology: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others