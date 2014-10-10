2019-2026 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Analysis, Share, Growth Trends, Global Opportunities, Industry Overview & Forecast Research Report
Mart Research new study, Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.
The global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Segment as follows:
Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market by Type (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)
Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM) Study
Corrosion Management
Pipeline Integrity Management
Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study
Structural Integrity Management
Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection
Others
Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market by Application (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Oil and Gas
Power
Mining
Aerospace
Others
Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Key Companies (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
ABB
Applus+
Bureau Veritas
Fluor
General Electric
Intertek
Aker Solutions
Asset Integrity Engineering
Element Materials Technology
EM&I
Factory IQ
Geanti Marine Limited
Oceaneering International
Penspen
SGS
STAT Marine
Viper Innovations
Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS)
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
Chapter 3 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)
3.1.2 Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM) Study
3.1.3 Corrosion Management
3.1.4 Pipeline Integrity Management
3.1.5 Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study
3.1.6 Structural Integrity Management
3.1.7 Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection
3.1.8 Others
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
Chapter 4 Major Companies List
4.1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) ABB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 Applus+ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 Bureau Veritas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 Fluor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 General Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 Intertek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 Aker Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 Asset Integrity Engineering (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 Element Materials Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 EM&I (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 Factory IQ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 Geanti Marine Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 Oceaneering International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 Penspen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 SGS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 STAT Marine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 Viper Innovations (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
Chapter 5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Chapter 6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Oil and Gas
6.1.2 Demand in Power
6.1.3 Demand in Mining
6.1.4 Demand in Aerospace
6.1.5 Demand in Others
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
Chapter 7 Region Operation
Chapter 8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Chapter 9 Research Conclusions
List of Tables & Figures
Table Upstream Segment of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS)
Table Application Segment of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS)
Table Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million
Table Major Company List of Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)
Table Major Company List of Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM) Study
Table Major Company List of Corrosion Management
Table Major Company List of Pipeline Integrity Management
Table Major Company List of Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study
Table Major Company List of Structural Integrity Management
Table Major Company List of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection
Table Major Company List of Others
Table Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million
Table ABB Overview List
Table Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Business Operation of ABB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Applus+ Overview List
……
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market share?
