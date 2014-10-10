Personal Flotation Devices Market primary data collection was achieved by interviewing the retailers and the consumers. The interviews were conducted through one to one structured questionnaire supervision.

Global Personal Flotation Devices Market report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast timespan.

In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Personal Flotation Devices Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Major Players included in this report are as follows –

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Hansen Protection

Drarger

Johnson Outdoors

LALIZAS

Secumar

International Safety Products

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Dongtai Jianghai

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Aqua Lung International

O’Neill

Astral

Stormy Lifejackets

Kokatat

Harmony Gear

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

Spinlock

Personal Flotation Devices Market can be segmented into Product Types as –

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Personal Flotation Devices Market can be segmented into Applications as –

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Personal Flotation Devices Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Personal Flotation Devices?

– Who are the global key manufacturers of Personal Flotation Devices industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

– What are the types and applications of Personal Flotation Devices? What is the market share of each type and application?

– What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Personal Flotation Devices? What is the manufacturing process of Personal Flotation Devices?

– Economic impact on Personal Flotation Devices industry and development trend of Personal Flotation Devices industry.

– What will the Personal Flotation Devices market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

– What are the key factors driving the global Personal Flotation Devices industry?

– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Personal Flotation Devices market?

– What is the Personal Flotation Devices market challenges to market growth?

– What are the Personal Flotation Devices market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Personal Flotation Devices market?

Personal Flotation Devices Market track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments, with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

