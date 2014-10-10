The European Crash Repair Parts Market, 2012 – 2022″, a Trend Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the European tires market today, with forecasts of values and volumes up to 2022. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into the European tires market, analyzing key trends in the market based on proprietary data from GlobalData’s aftermarket databases.

After being suppressed, volumes have started to recover, with 2017 seeing the greatest volume of crash repair parts since 2012. Most of the volume growth comes from glass (11.7%), light housings (11.2%) and paints (6.5%). These components are most likely to be those requiring replacement as a result of stone chips caused by poorly maintained and potholed roads.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and forecast; a look at the total market size and forecast size for tires in Europe, with an overview regional analysis.

– Market value and forecast; a look at the total market value and forecast value for tires in Europe, with an overview regional analysis.

– Summary of main influences; an overview on the factors driving the evolution of the European tires market.

Scope

– Although some individual European markets saw a decrease in the volume of certain crash repair parts sold over 2012-17, the overall volume of crash repair parts sold in Europe increased by 6.5%, reflecting the fact that across many markets, mileages started to increase following the deep recession that gripped the region from 2008 onwards. Increasing mileage translated into more journeys being made and a rising accident rate.

– At the same time as volumes grew, the value of the market also increased. Now mileages are again increasing, and the European new cars market remains very strong. As a result, more cars are on the roads, and accident rates – and the crash repair market – are forecast to grow between 2018 and 2022.

– This Trend Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of the European crash repair parts market based on insights from within GlobalData’s proprietary aftermarket database, consumer insight from our bespoke annual survey and interviews with industry experts.

– The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

– The broad but detailed perspective will help manufacturers and retailers to understand and succeed in the challenging crash repair parts market.

