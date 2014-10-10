Regulatory information management software consists of software solutions suiting to the respective industry and nature of business, especially for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research industries. The software allows manufacturers and respective personnel in the aforementioned industries to ensure strict observance of complex regulations set by regulatory authorities in the respective regions.

The regulatory scenario in the industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and clinical research tend to be highly critical and keeps updating at frequent intervals. This has led to development of competent regulatory information management software to be adopted by industry players. This ever-changing regulatory scenario in such industries proves to be one of the important driving factors for adoption of regulatory information management software.

In 2018, the global Regulatory Information Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Regulatory Information Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Regulatory Information Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Acuta LLC

Parexel

MasterControl

Sparta Systems

Veeva Systems

Computer Science Corp (CSC)

Aris Global

Ennov

Amplexor

Samarind

Dovel Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Clinical Research Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

