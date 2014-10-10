Software-defined branch or SD branch is an architectural solution that enables enterprises to effectively streamline their WAN and branch by combining the networking and security functionalities into a consolidated software platform with several sets of IP services. The deployment of SD-branch eradicates the need for deploying multiple hardware appliances and related software packages. SD-branch provides a complete set of integrated networking solutions, including Ethernet, routing, SD-WAN, and Wi-Fi. It also offers security solutions such as firewall, web-gateway, IPS etc.. Enterprises can easily deploy SD-branch to solve complex WAN and branch architectural challenges. Deployment of SD-branch offers various benefits such as cost reduction, simplified management, improved IT agility, and a more secure branch.

The SD-branch market is currently in the nascent stage and is expected to gain momentum by the end of 2018.

In 2018, the global Software-Defined Branch market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Branch status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Branch development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Cradlepoint

Riverbed Technology

Versa Networks

Aruba Networks

Citrix Systems

Talari Networks

VMware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software-Defined Branch status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software-Defined Branch development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

