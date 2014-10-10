The U.S. post-acute care market is expected to reach USD 481.08 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the study period. The health care industry is evolving and growing at a fast pace. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, home healthcare is projected to grow at an incredible growth rate by 2026. The main contributing factor to the growth of the home healthcare services the United States and its states is due to the growing aging population. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, people in the age bracket of 65 will grow from 43 million in 2012 to over 85 million in 2050. With this growth in the old age population, the demand of home health services is expected to grow.

In terms of types, skilled nursing facilities dominated the U.S. market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. On the other hand, home health segment is expected to emerge as most lucrative segment in coming years. On the basis of application, elderly segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2025 pertaining to inclination towards acute care by geriatric population compared to adults and kids.

The post-acute care services is conventionally based on number of referrals. As digitalization in healthcare is tremendously changing this landscape but still the base of the post-acute care business is based in referral contacts. In order to succeed in the industry there is a need to keep a health relations and friendships with therapists, hospice staff, social workers, nurses, doctors, administrators among others. Majority of the steps can be done digitally but effectiveness enhances with physical visits.

Since the old people cannot travel much for availing treatments to various chronic diseases, the home healthcare services will continue to provide better health outcomes and too at a lower cost as compared to inpatient care for post-acute services. The rising population of Americans over 65 is Medicare-eligible and would continue to avail the insurance benefits along with the value based care in their home without frequently visiting to hospitals and thus would minimize the overall expenses.

The post-acute care service providers need to focus on hiring the older employees for its business as they would come with an experience, professionalism, and empathy and thus help in generating revenues for the service providers. Such focus areas will help new entrants to make space in highly competitive market.

Segment overview of U.S. Post-Acute Care Market

Type Overview , 2013-2025 (USD Million)

Skilled nursing facilities

Home health

Long term acute care hospitals

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities

Application Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Billion)

Child

Adult

Elderly

Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Billion)

West

Southwest

Middle Atlantic

New England

South U.S.

Midwest

