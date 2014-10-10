Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Fuel Additives and Lubricants Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

Global fuel additives market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Whereas, global lubricants market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 126.10 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 160.36 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Fuel Additives and Lubricants Market, By Fuel Additives Type (Deposit Control Additives, Cetane Improvers, Antioxidants, Dyes & Markers, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Stability Improvers, Corrosion Improvers, Octane Improvers, Anti-Icing Fuel Additives, Others), Lubricant Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V), Lubricant Base Stock (Bio-Based Lubricants, Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Semi-Synthetic Lubricants), Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, General Industrial Oils, Gear Oil, Greases, Process Oils, Others), Fuel Additives Application (Diesel Fuel Additives, Aviation Fuel Additives, Gasoline Fuel Additives), Lubricants End-User (Power Generation, Automotive & Other Transportation, Heavy Equipment, Food & Beverage, Metallurgy & Metal Working, Chemical Manufacturing, Others), Fuel Additives End-User (Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace)

Market Drivers:

Increased growth of the automotive industry and the subsequent rise in demand of fuel additives and lubricants is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in demand for cleaner and higher performance of fuel and lubricants is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growing concerns regarding the depletion of fossil fuels have given rise to demand of alternate fuels which is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of large capital investments for the research & development initiatives and any advancements in technology is also expected to restrain the market growth

Regional Insights Of Fuel Additives and Lubricants:

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Fuel Additives and Lubricants market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Fuel Additives and Lubricants market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Functional Proteins Market Landscape

Part 04: Functional Proteins Market Sizing

Part 05: Functional Proteins Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

