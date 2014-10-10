Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025
Location-based advertising (LBA) is a new form of advertising that integrates mobile advertising with location-based services. The technology is used to pinpoint consumers location and provide location-specific advertisements on their mobile devices.
In 2018, the global Location Based Advertising (LBA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Location Based Advertising (LBA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Based Advertising (LBA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Foursquare
Xad
Groupon
Scanbuy
Shopkick
Yoose
Verve
Thumbvista
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Assisted GPS (A-GPS)
GPS
Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)
Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)
Observed Time Difference (OTD)
Cell ID
Wi-Fi
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Outlets
Public Places
Airports
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location Based Advertising (LBA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location Based Advertising (LBA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Retailers
1.5.3 Small & Medium Retailers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Size
2.2 Location Based Advertising (LBA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
