The global biodegradable Polymers industry is competitive in nature. Leading producers operating in this industry are NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, weforyou Group, Synbra Technology, Novamont, and Arkema. Over the past few years, consumption of biodegradable Polymers has been less than production by virtue of high prices as compared to conventional Polymerss. However, declining starch and polylactic acid prices followed by a plastic ban in Europe and North America have increased manufacturers attention towards biodegradable Polymerss. Growing packaging industry followed by eco-friendly characteristics of biodegradable Polymerss is expected to gain market expansion over the coming years.

Adroit Market Research published a study on the “Global Biodegradable Polymers Market Size 2017 By Production (Starch-based, Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Synthetic), By Application (Packaging, Loose fill, Bags and sacks, Fibre, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global biodegradable Polymers market size is estimated based on the ongoing trend of bioplastic and consumption patterns of the bioPolymerss across the globe. The report also provides the various key strategies adopted by the leading players to strengthen their distribution channels. The global biodegradable Polymers market has also been evaluated based on an extensive value chain and a better understanding of Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the industry players’ decision making.

The global biodegradable polymers market is projected to reach more than 800 kilo tons by 2025. Rising concern regarding plastic waste and declining biodegradable Polymers prices are expected to be the key market drivers. High-income countries including most of Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, and South Korea have an effective plastic waste management system in place. However, low- and middle-income countries in South Asia and Africa have inadequate disposal solutions of plastic waste. Growing development of biodegradable Polymerss with equivalent or better physical characteristics as conventional Polymerss is expected to increase demand over the coming years.

Growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging is expected to result in the market gaining traction over the coming years. Biodegradable packaging presents an opportunity for manufacturers to differentiate their offerings and to show a more eco-friendly image to end-user industries. In order to address the growing demand, manufacturers are introducing new products to attract consumers. For instance, NatureWorks developed new generation polylactic acid for microwavable packaging.

Europe and North America together accounted for 78.6% of the global biodegradable Polymers market share in 2017. Presence of well-established producers followed by stringent government regulations is expected to increase market traction over the coming years.

Well-established vertically integrated chemical manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting M&A and production expansion strategies in order to expand their presence and remain competitive in the industry. For instance, in June 2018, Bio-on, operating in bioplastic production opened its first biodegradable and natural bioplastic production plant in Italy. This plant is equipped with advanced research laboratories and the latest technologies. In addition, in September 2018, Kaneka Corporation, a Japanese company engaged in the production of biodegradable Polymers, announced production expansion of Kaneka Biodegradable Polymers PHBH.

Apart from facility expansion, manufacturers are focussing more on new product development strategy in order to cater to growing demand for packaging, medical, and other industrial applications. For instance, in November 2017, Aquapak Polymerss Ltd introduced new biodegradable Polymers Hydropol. Highly flexible, water soluble, recyclable, biodegradable, FDA approved, and non-toxic characteristics are expected to gain popularity in the packaging industry.

What does the report include?

The global biodegradable polymer market report covers detailed information regarding the driving and restraining factors along with the long-term opportunities

Additionally, Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis, PESTEL analysis, value chain analysis and vendor landscape analysis have been covered in the report

The study includes market sizing and estimation on the basis of product, application, and region. Moreover, the study provides a deep-dive for key regions and countries.

Information of key players have been covered in the study

