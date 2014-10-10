Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market 2025 – Top Key Players Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Novartis International AG
The Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market By Drug Class (Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2025
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
- H Lundbeck A/S
- Johnson & Johnson
- Eisai Co Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceutical
- Novartis International AG
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Lundbeck A/S
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- VTV Therapeutics
- Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- AstraZeneca plc
- AC Immune
- Among others
Competitive Analysis:
The global dementia & alzheimer disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dementia & alzheimer disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Definition: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market
The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is a group of co-occurring signs and symptoms that includes progressive worsening of intellectual role. Dementia defines number of symptoms which contains memory loss and problems with thinking, problem-solving or language. These types of indications generally happen when the brain is injured by particular diseases, counting Alzheimer’s illness Numerous cognitive abilities are reduced with dementia, including language, attention, memory, reasoning, visuospatial function, decision making, orientation and others. People with dementia and cognitive impairments often suffer with change in personality, emotional regulation, and social behaviors. Significantly, the intellectual and behavioral changes occur with dementia that can interfere with work, social activities, relationships and damage a person’s ability to perform routine daily activities (e.g., driving, shopping, housekeeping, cooking, managing finances, and personal care). Common symptoms of dementia include the gradual loss of memory, decline in communication skills and difficulty with thinking and reasoning.
According to the World Health Organization, cost of treatment of dementia is more than USD 604 billion per year. This includes the cost of providing health and social care as well the reduction or loss of income of people with dementia and their caregivers.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease
- Increasing awareness about the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
- High treatment cost
- Side effects of the disease treatment
Market Segmentation:
Based on drug class:
- Cholinergic
- Memantine
- Combined Drug
On the basis of distribution channel:
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Sales
Based on geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are:
- S.
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Brazil
- Among others
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2018, Dthera Sciences (U.S.), launched ReminX, which is an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to digitally deliver reminiscence therapy to individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In July 2018, ADI (U.S.) and Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) (U.S.) launched the Dementia Innovation Readiness Index during ADI’s 33rd International Conference in Chicago. This Index can be used to analyze the readiness of countries to develop and organize dementia solutions into their healthcare, policy and social frameworks.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Current and future of global dementia & alzheimer disease market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.
- Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
