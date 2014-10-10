The Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market By Drug Class (Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2025

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dementia-alzheimer-disease-market

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market

Ono Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

H Lundbeck A/S

Johnson & Johnson

Eisai Co Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Novartis International AG

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Lundbeck A/S

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd

VTV Therapeutics

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

AC Immune

Among others

Competitive Analysis:

The global dementia & alzheimer disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dementia & alzheimer disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market

The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is a group of co-occurring signs and symptoms that includes progressive worsening of intellectual role. Dementia defines number of symptoms which contains memory loss and problems with thinking, problem-solving or language. These types of indications generally happen when the brain is injured by particular diseases, counting Alzheimer’s illness Numerous cognitive abilities are reduced with dementia, including language, attention, memory, reasoning, visuospatial function, decision making, orientation and others. People with dementia and cognitive impairments often suffer with change in personality, emotional regulation, and social behaviors. Significantly, the intellectual and behavioral changes occur with dementia that can interfere with work, social activities, relationships and damage a person’s ability to perform routine daily activities (e.g., driving, shopping, housekeeping, cooking, managing finances, and personal care). Common symptoms of dementia include the gradual loss of memory, decline in communication skills and difficulty with thinking and reasoning.

According to the World Health Organization, cost of treatment of dementia is more than USD 604 billion per year. This includes the cost of providing health and social care as well the reduction or loss of income of people with dementia and their caregivers.

To Avail 10% Discount On This Report Mail Us on: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease

Increasing awareness about the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

High treatment cost

Side effects of the disease treatment

Market Segmentation:

Based on drug class:

Cholinergic

Memantine

Combined Drug

On the basis of distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are:

S.

Canada

Germany

France

K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Among others

Order a Copy of Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-dementia-alzheimer-disease-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Dthera Sciences (U.S.), launched ReminX, which is an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to digitally deliver reminiscence therapy to individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In July 2018, ADI (U.S.) and Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) (U.S.) launched the Dementia Innovation Readiness Index during ADI’s 33rd International Conference in Chicago. This Index can be used to analyze the readiness of countries to develop and organize dementia solutions into their healthcare, policy and social frameworks.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global dementia & alzheimer disease market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

View Full Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dementia-alzheimer-disease-market/