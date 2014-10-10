Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in geriatric population and different diseases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the contrast media injectors market are

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Europe),

Guerbet (France),

Medtron AG (Germany),

Bayer AG (Germany),

ulrich medical (USA),

GENERAL ELECTRIC (US),

VIVID IMAGING (China),

Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China),

AngioDynamics (US),

APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (China),

Nemoto (Japan),

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH (China),

Hilin Life Products, Inc. (USA),

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.(US),

Jodas Expoim (India),

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (USA),

Magnus Health (USA),

TAEJOON PHARM (South Korea),

Spago Nanomedical AB (Europe) and others

Market Definition: Global Contrast Media Injectors Market

Contrast delivery also known as a power injector is the most effective therapeutic device that can be programmed to deliver specific measures of contrast agent at particular flow rates. It can be used in many types of diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures and also as a part of imaging method which will help in the treatment of cancer, physical injury, stroke, heart disease, vascular disease, digestive disorder and many more.

According to the report of American Cancer Society, around 1,688,780 new cancer cases are diagnosed in 2017 in the U.S.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 28.4 million adults were diagnosed with heart disease in the U.S. in 2015. Thus, there is rising demand for advanced products for diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases, his significant act as driver to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Guerbet announces its acquisition with Accurate Medical Therapeutics; it is an innovative company that develops microcatheters for Contrast Media Injectors.

In 2016, hospitals dominated the contrast media injectors market in terms of revenue because of a rising in the number of hospital admissions of patients which are suffering from cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

In February 2016, Guerbet received approval from the FDA, for the OptiOne Single-Head Contrast Delivery System, a CT contrast media injector for injection of radiopaque contrast media during CT scan.

Market Drivers

Rising number of approvals for contrast agents, act as driver to the market.

Rising in number of public and private diagnostic centers, act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Risks associated with contrast media injectors, act as restraints to the market.

High cost of contrast media injectors and consumables & accessories, this act as restraints to the market.

Due to reluctance to adopt new technology, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Contrast Media Injectors Market

By Product

Injector Systems CT Injector Systems MRI Injector Systems Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables Injector Heads Single Head Injectors Dual Head Injectors Syringeless Injectors Syringes Tubing Other Consumables Accessories



By Application

Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostics Centres

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global contrast media injectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contrast media injectors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

