Global Acrylic Acid Market is expected to garner $ xx.x Bn by 2025, registering a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Acrylic acid have a characteristic smell of acrid and tart. It is used as feedstock for obtaining acrylate esters as these esters have a wide application in plastic additives, textiles, adhesives, surface coatings, paper treatment and sealants.

At present, industries are commercializing and developing processes for manufacturing it from petrochemicals. Due to the increased rates of oil globally, manufacturers use bio-based techniques to obtain these acrylates and unsaturated carboxylic acid from renewable resources such as sugar, glycerol, etc. Renewable feedstock can generate the cost competitive outcomes compared to petrochemical routes. Applications in Adult Incontinence, Personal Care Products and Detergents have contributed to the higher demand for acrylic acid.

Successful execution of green route coupled with bio acrylic acid market commercialization is anticipated to lessen the manufacturer’s increasing dependency on propylene, with substitute feedstock such as corn, sugar and glycerol. These process will derive a full-fledged bio-based routes.

Furthermore, the factors that are majorly contributing to the growth of surging demand of acrylic acid market includes superabsorbent polymers, adoption of acrylic-based products in countries such as Asia Pacific and expanding industries such as sealants and adhesives. Stringent government regulations are implemented on the extending use of organic compound because of the rising environmental concerns in regions like Europe, North America, etc. to prevent occupational exposure and protect the environment. Producers emphasize on research and development, to discover bio-based roots for the production to expand acrylic acid market share and size. Saturated demand for PMMA resins and commercialization of bio-based compound in different industry verticals give investing opportunity for investors.

on acrylic acid market analysis, key derivative types include acrylate polymers, acrylate esters and other derivatives. Acrylate esters is and would lead the whole derivative type in the upcoming years in terms of revenue generation. However, acrylate polymers is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing segment in the upcoming years. It is extensively used for gun turrets, aircraft canopies, bomber noses, coating binders, cosmetic etc. They are known for their superior technology, chemical purity and stability. They are used in applications where resistance to aging & weathering, color stability and transparency is required. These factors have elicited the growth. However, higher adoption of acrylate esters in production of water-based paints, adhesives, synthetic rubbers and resins, it holds exceptional potential for growth during the analysis period.

In the list of major end-users of acrylic acid, comes surface coating, plastic additive, textiles and surfactants, diapers, adhesives and sealants, and water treatment. At present, the compound is mainly consumed in manufacturing diapers; which in 2020 is expected to dominate. Surfactants is growth is at fastest pace, growing a CAGR of 8.6%. Basically, acrylic based surfactants act as binders that helps and improve the gloss, flexibility and durability of the coatings. Moreover, it exhibit a quality of increasing the shelf life of paints; improve the mechanical stability and stability of freeze-thaw. These factors favor the compound in surfactants industry demand.

Key segments of ‘Global Acrylic Acid Market’

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into,

Diapers

Surface Coatings Industry

Adhesives & Sealants Industry

Plastic Additives Industry

Water Treatment

Textiles

Surfactants

Others

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Acrylic Acid Market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global acrylic acid market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

