Global paraxylene market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.06 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the booming polyester sector, usage of non- traditional feedstock and development of PET.

This paraxylene market report serves you with the bigger picture of the marketplace as it studies market and the industry by considering several aspects. This market report gives an absolute background analysis of the industry along with an assessment of the parental market. To achieve sustainable growth in the market, businesses must be well-versed with the specific and most relevant product and market information in the chemical industry. The resources used for collecting the data and information that is included in this report are very trustworthy and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global paraxylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of paraxylene market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global paraxylene market are National Petrochemical Company LI, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FUJAN REFINING & PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY MITED, China National Petroleum Corporation , Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, PT Pertamina (Persero), Braskem, BP p.l.c., SK innovation Co.. Ltd, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., China Petrochemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Dragon Oil (Holdings) Limited, S-OIL CORPORATION, GS Caltex India Pvt. Ltd and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing polyester industry sector is boosting the growth of the market

Growing production and surging demand for paraxylene is propelling the market growth

Expansion of PET and polyester in Asia-Pacific is contributing to the growth of the market

Usage of non-traditional feedstock and lower feedstock consumption are fuelling the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Awareness regarding environmental concern is restricting the growth of the market

Demand increasing for natural substitutes over the conventional products hampers the growth of the market

Strict restrictions by the regulatory bodies to control the emission of paraxylene into water and water reservoirs is restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Paraxylene Market

By Application

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Dibutyl-Phthalate Xylene(DI-PX)

Others

Solvent

By End User Industry

Plastics

Textile

Packaging

Polyester Fiber

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, McDermott International, Inc. received an award by Ningbo Union King Polyester Material Limited for the, process design engineering, technology license and operator training services for a large-scale, grassroots 1,600 KTA paraxylene (PX) plant at Ningbo Union King’s petrochemicals facility in Ningbo, China. This huge-scale PX plant will assist to meet the rising demand of petrochemicals in China

In March 2019, BP, Virent and Johnson Matthey have signed an agreement to increase the commercialization of Virent’s Bio forming system for the production of bio-paraxylene (PX), an important raw fabric for the manufacturing of renewable polyester. Both the companies are working together to scale up the bioforming process for the production of renewable fuels. This agreement will help BP to enables its current petrochemicals plants to generate a diverse product in support of the commitment to promote a low carbon future

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

