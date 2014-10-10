Oxytocic pharmaceutical market accounted to USD 5.06 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This Oxytocic pharmaceutical market report serves you with the bigger picture of the marketplace as it studies market and the industry by considering several aspects. This market report gives an absolute background analysis of the industry along with an assessment of the parental market. To achieve sustainable growth in the market, businesses must be well-versed with the specific and most relevant product and market information in the healthcare industry. The resources used for collecting the data and information that is included in this report are very trustworthy and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Major Market Competitors: Global Oxytocic Pharmaceutical Market

Global Oxytocic pharmaceutical market is dominated by Fresenius Kaci, App Pharmaceuticals LLC, Biofutura, Abbott laboratories, JHP Pharmaceuticals LLC Baxter Healthcare, Pfizer, Ferring, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of caesarian procedures

Increasing incidence of preterm births and the rising rates of labor induction

Rising cases of pregnancy-related complications

Expansion of the health care and pharmaceutical industries

Side effects related to oxytocic drugs

Market Segmentation: Global Oxytocic Pharmaceutical Market

By Product Type

(Abortion Induced Incomplete, Inevitable Abortion, Postpartum Hemorrhage, Labor Induction, Labor Arrest);

By Treatment Type

(Pre-eclampsia/Eclampsia, Postpartum Hemorrhage, Others);

End-Users

(Hospitals and Clinics, Maternity Centre);

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)-

Competitive Analysis: Global Oxytocic Pharmaceutical Market

The Oxytocic pharmaceutical market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Oxytocic pharmaceutical market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

