Rapidly changing demographics and climatic conditions lead to an increase in the demand of the apparel industry, which in turn drives the growth of the acrylic fibers market. The application of acrylic fibers in household furnishing also fuels the growth of the market. However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and easy availability of substitutes restrict the fruitful development of the acrylic fibers market. Acrylic fibers softens the yarns and increases their durability, thus its use in blended fabrics is expected to bode well the growth of acrylic fibers market in the years to come.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1.Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.

2.Dralon GmbH

3.Indian Acrylics Ltd.

4.Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

5.Kaltex S.A.de C.V.

6.Pasupati Acrylon Limited

7.Polymir

8.Sinopec Corporation

9.Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.Thai Acrylic Fiber Company Limited

Fiber is a natural or synthetic substance which is greater in length as compared to its breadth. The fibers are often used to produce different materials. Fibers that contain a minimum of eighty-five percent of acrylonitrile in their chemical structure are termed as acrylic fibers. They are almost as same as wool. Acrylic fiber is soft, warm, & lightweight and thus are easily washable and possess excellent dimensional stability. These fibers demonstrate high resistance to sunlight & chemical reactions, excellent color fastness and can be dyed with brilliant colors.

The global acrylic fibers market is segmented on the basis of form, blending, end use industry and geography. On the basis of form the market classify into staple fiber and filament fiber. The market on the basis of bleending is broken into wool, cotton, cellulose, resins and others. As per end use industry the market is segmented into apparel, house furnishing, industrial and others.

