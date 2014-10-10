Global network forensics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising need of advanced attack, complexity in strategies of attack and government regulation

Network forensics market report displays a specific study of the ICT industry which defines what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The global network forensics report estimates CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018 and for the forecast period between the years 2019-2026. With the help of network forensics market report, the data and realities of the ICT industry can be focused which continues the business operations on the right path. This network forensics market research report gives solutions for many critical business questions and challenges associated with ICT industry due to which it is highly preferred.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global network forensics market are IBM Corporation, Cisco, FireEye, Symantec Corporation, NETSCOUT, RSA Security LLC, VIAVI Solutions Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, Savvius, Inc., Dell Inc. and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for cloud-based network forensics solutions

Increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks

Increased sophistication in attacking/hacking techniques

Need of government regulations and regulatory compliances

Lack of skilled network forensics investigators

Market Segmentation: Global Network Forensics Market

The global network forensics market is segmented on the basis of solution intointrusion detection system (IDS)/intrusion prevention system (IPS), security information and event management (SIEM), threat intelligence, packet capture analysis, analytics, log management, and firewall.

The global network forensics market is segmented on the basis of service into professional services, and managed services.

The global network forensics market is also segmented on the basis of application area into data center security, endpoint security, network security, and application security.

The global network forensics market is also segmented on the basis of deployment mode into on-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of enterprise, the global network forensics market is segmented into large enterprise, small enterprise and medium enterprise (SMEs).

On the basis of vertical, the global network forensics market is further segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare, energy and utilities, education, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global network forensics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for network forensics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

