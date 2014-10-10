Global lipid nutrition market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.52 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for safe and natural products is major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lipid nutrition market are DSM, Omega Protein Corporation, Croda International Plc, Nordic Naturals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Neptune Wellness Solns, FMC Corporation, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Pharma Marine AS, BASF SE, Kerry Group, FrieslandCampina, Stepan Company, SOLUTEX, Smit & zoon, Polaris Consulting & Services Limited, Lonza, Cellana Inc., Clover Corporation and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising cases of chronic disease among population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of nutritional lipid is another factor driving the market growth.

Rising prevalence for natural products is driving the market growth

Availability of vegan source of lipid nutrition will drive market

Market Restraints:

High price of the raw material is restraining the market growth

Increasing sustainability issues of fisheries which result into low production of fish oil is another factor restraining market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market will hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Lipid Nutrition Market

By Type

(Omega-3, Omega-6, Medium-Chain Triglycerides, Others),

Application

(Dietary Supplements & Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition, Food Fortification, Others),

Source

(Animal Source, Plant Source),

Form

(Powder, Liquid),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Stepan Company’s Lipid Nutrition announced the launch of their new w-carb micro-encapsulated C8 MCT oil on a pea protein support- NEOBEE ProKetoTM. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the carb, keto-friendly MCT product. The company aims to provide healthy and nutritional products to the customers

In October 2017, Frutarom Group announced that they are going to acquire Enzymotec which will help the company to expand their activity in natural specialty fine ingredients. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product portfolio and help them to strengthen their position in the global market. This merger will enable full control of the company’s activities in the fields of R&D, sales, marketing, production, supply chain and logistics

Competitive Analysis:

Global lipid nutrition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lipid nutrition market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

